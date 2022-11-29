Oprah Winfrey, Ashton Kutcher and More to Appear on ‘The Checkup with Dr. David Agus’ Series, Premiering December 6 (TV News Roundup)

“The Checkup with Dr. David Agus,” a six-episode docuseries featuring notable names in entertainment as they sit down with the doctor for intimate conversations about their personal health struggles, will premiere on Paramount+, with the first three episodes will debuting on the platform Tuesday, Dec. 6. The final three episodes will follow on Monday, Dec. 12.

Guests for the docuseries include Ashton Kutcher, Oprah Winfrey, Maria Shriver, Howie Mandel, Amy Schumer, Nick Cannon, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Each guest goes into personal detail about life-threatening diseases, women’s health issues such as reproductive health, the loss of a child and more.

The series is produced by Skydance Television and See It Now Studios. Agus serves as executive producer alongside Amy Coleman and David Ellison and Dana Goldberg for Skydance Television. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong are executive producers, Aysu Saliba is the supervising producer and Adam Goldfried is the executive director.

Check out the trailer below.

Also in television news for today:

SERIES

Production is underway in Belgrade, Serbia for the fourth season of “Miss Scarlet and The Duke,” Masterpiece and Element 8 Entertainment have announced. The mystery series stars Kate Phillips as the titular first-ever female detective in Victorian London and Stuart Martin as her childhood friend, colleague and potential love interest Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington. Rounding out the cast are Cathy Belton, Evan McCabe, Felix Scott, Paul Bazely, Curtis Kantsa, Simon Ludders and Tim Chipping.

Masterpiece will rebroadcast of season three of “Miss Scarlet and the Duke,” starting on Jan. 8, while the series is also currently streaming on PBS Passport and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

The show is an Element 8 Entertainment production co-produced with Masterpiece in association with 87 Films, Other Mans Shoes and Work in Progress. Rachael New, created the series, which is written by her and Ben Edwards. Directors for season four are Nimer Rashed, Rachael New and Milos Kodemo.

TRAILERS

HBO Max has released the official trailer for the upcoming third season of the Max Original comedy series “South Side,” returning Thursday, Dec. 8. The eight-episode season will debut on HBO Max with two new episodes each week concluding on Dec. 29.

Shot on location in Chicago, the series follows two enterprising best friends, Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and K (Kareme Young), as they hustle their way through the Windy City – though they also keep regular jobs as furniture repo men at the local Rent-T-Own. Additional characters include Sergeant Turner (Chandra Russell) and her often clueless partner, Officer Goodnight (Bashir Salahuddin), questionable local politician Allen Gayle (Diallo Riddle) along with an expanding roster of real-life Chicago residents, showing a lighter side of life in America’s second city.

The show is created by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin and is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios. Bashir Salahuddin, Riddle and Michael Blieden serve as executive producers. Tony Hernandez executive produces for JAX Media. Bola Fapohunda, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power are producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

Check out the trailer for the third season below.

DATES

Adult Swim has announced premiere dates for two upcoming animated specials “King Star King!/!/!/,” which arrives Monday, Feb. 13, while “Ballmastrz: Rubicon” airs Monday, Feb. 20. Both specials will premiere at Midnight on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max and digital retailers.

Creator JJ Villard returns to his Emmy-winning Adult Swim series for a new special, picking up where the original six-episode series left off. The voice cast is headlined by Tommy Blacha who voices the titular hero, the special also stars Andie MacDowell, Will Sasso, Rachel Butera and Justin Roiland. The show is produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc.

Creator Christy Karacas returns to the post-apocalyptic world of the Ballmastrz for a high-octane adventure, with a voice cast that includes Natasha Lyonne, Dana Snyder, Dave Willis , Eric Bauza and Jessica DiCicco. “Ballmastrz: Rubicon” follows the events of the second season of the Adult Swim series “Ballmastrz: 9009.” The anime-inspired adventure was animated by STUDIO4℃ in Japan with Takashi Nakamura serving as animation director.

INITIATIVES

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises announced that network will gift 2,000 laptops to Hispanic youth and community organizations across the country as part of its ongoing national campaign “El Campeón En Ti,” helping local communities alongside the U.S. Soccer Foundation in celebration of FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This comes in partnership with Comcast’s Project UP, the company’s $1 billion initiative to advance digital equity amongst youth and underserved communities.

The laptops will be distributed nationally to underserved youth and families in Albuquerque, Boston, Houston, Miami, Orlando, Tucson, Washington, D.C. and other cities through established organizations, including the U.S. Soccer Foundation, D.C. Scores, Orlando 4-H Youth Development, Boston Scores, After-School All-Stars, the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and other nonprofits.

EXECUTIVES

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Jeff Skoll as the newest minority investor in the ownership group, which recently acquired the linear network NBC Sports Washington.

Skoll was the first full-time employee and first President of eBay and developed the company’s inaugural business plan and led its successful initial public offering. Additionally, as founder of the Jeff Skoll Group, he has created an innovative portfolio of philanthropic and commercial enterprises, which includes the Skoll Foundation, Capricorn Investment Group and Participant. Jeff is also co-founder of The Rise Fund, a global impact fund investing in entrepreneurial companies.

Skoll joins a group of partners as the newest member of the ownership group, led by Ted Leonsis, who is founder, chairman, principal owner and chief executive officer of Monumental Sports & Entertainment.