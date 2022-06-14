‘The Challenge: USA’ Trailer Features High-Octane Drama, Tears and Intense Competition (EXCLUSIVE)

CBS’ biggest reality stars are facing off on the upcoming season of “The Challenge: USA.” In the first trailer, shared exclusively with Variety, host T.J Lavin sets up the show with one of his famous speeches. “Extraordinary athleticism. High-octane drama. ‘The Challenge’ is more than a game; it’s a chance to go down in reality television history,” he says.

For the first time ever, MTV’s hit show is moving to CBS, this time featuring 28 fan favorites from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “The Amazing Race” and “Love Island,” all competing for the $500,000 grand prize and a spot on Paramount+’s upcoming spinoff, “The Challenge: World Championship.”

“There’s no backdoor. If you get thrown in you’ve gotta win,” says “Big Brother” star Enzo Palumbo in the new trailer. “Survivor” winner Ben Driebergen adds, “On ‘Survivor,’ I’m known for finding idols. No idol will save you here.”

This season features new twists each week. While each competitor will begin with $1,000 in their individual bank account, they must compete to keep and build that account throughout the season — and it won’t be easy. Each week, the cast will be paired up differently, with the duos randomly selected by an algorithm. Without knowing who your partner will be each week, it will be more difficult than ever to create alliances and figure out who you can really trust.

“The Challenge: USA” kick off with a 90-minute premiere on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET, as part of CBS’ Wednesday night reality block. It will air directly after the premiere of a brand new season of “Big Brother.” Watch the full “Challenge: USA” trailer above and get to know the full cast here.