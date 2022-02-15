‘The Challenge’ Franchise Expands With CBS and International Spinoffs, ‘All Stars’ Season 3 Gets Premiere Date

Paramount Plus and CBS are expanding their reality TV lineup. On Tuesday, the streaming service announced the renewals of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” “Queen of the Universe,” “The Real World Homecoming” and “The Challenge: All Stars,” as well as multiple new series.

“The Challenge: All Stars,” which landed a Guild of Music Supervisors Award nomination for best music supervision in reality TV, will launch its third season on May 11, Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment at Paramount Plus, announced on on Tuesday’s ViacomCBS’s Investor Day event, sharing that the universe is expanding across broadcast and cable channels.

Internationally, the streamer will launch “The Challenge: Argentina,” “The Challenge: Australia” and “The Challenge U.K.” Each will be available to stream on demand in their respective markets. A new series, “The Challenge: CBS” will air this summer on CBS — a first for “The Challenge” — featuring reality TV titans from the CBS universe facing off against one another. After all four seasons air, the winners from each will then face off in a global competition on Paramount Plus, titled “The Challenge: War of the Worlds.” (The rollout is detailed in the video below.)

“The Challenge,” originally a spinoff of “The Real World” and “Road Rules,” first debuted in 1998 and has aired for 37 seasons on MTV.

Also announced during the Investors call, “The Real World Homecoming” will be back with its third season, this time reuniting the cast of “New Orleans,” including David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Howard, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf. The original season of “The Real World: New Orleans” will be available to stream beginning in April.

“Ink Master,” which formerly aired on Paramount Network, is also coming to the streaming as is a new series titled “All Star Show,” a competition docu-series featuring 14 reality stars from “Jersey Shore,” “Love Is Blind,” “Rupaul’s Drag Race,” “Bachelor in Paradise” and more. The group will live in a house in Gran Canaria, Spain, where they’ll battle it out for a grand prize.

International hits “Acapulco Shore” and “Rio Shore” have been renewed, while “Geordie Shore: Return of the OGs” will reunite the U.K. series’ most memorable cast members. Seven new iterations from the “Shore” franchise will launch at a later date on Paramount Plus, including “Argentina Shore,” “Colombia Shore” and “Australia Shore.”