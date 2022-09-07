‘The Challenge’ Docuseries ‘Untold History’ Sets September Premiere Date at MTV: First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

This is what happens when people start getting real. MTV will premiere their first-ever docuseries about “The Challenge” franchise, titled “The Challenge: Untold History,” on Wednesday, Sept. 21, Variety can exclusively announce.

According to the logline, the six-part series, which will roll out over three weeks, will “explores the series’ conception, evolution, and legacy, enlisting competitors, producers, media analysts, and famous fans to reveal the untold history of the greatest competition series on television.”

“‘The Challenge’ is a dysfunctional, competitive, sleepover camp,” Aneesa Ferreria, who has competed on 18 seasons of the show, including Season 1 of “All Stars” on Paramount+, says in the exclusive trailer below.

Also featured is longtime host TJ Lavin and co-creator Jon Murray of Bunim-Murray Productions, who is shown in the video explaining the inception of the show — which originally began as a battle between “Road Rules” and “Real World” stars. The show also found a fan in Kim Kardashian, who admits below, “I was obsessed.”

The docuseries features over 30 competitors including Wes Bergmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Rachel Robinson, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams, who will each share stories that never made it to air during their time on the franchise. In addition to current and past competitors, the doc will include commentary from producers and media analysts.

Thus far, “The Challenge” has aired over 500 episodes over the course of 37 seasons. Coined as “America’s fifth sport,” the show has spawned multiple spinoffs, including “Champs vs. Pros,” “Champs vs. Stars,” “The Challenge: All Stars” on Paramount+ and “The Challenge: USA” on CBS; the latter is currently airing is first season. The winners of the USA edition will face off in a global competition with “Challenge” winners from around the globe, also set to air on Paramount+.

“The Challenge,” is executive produced by Julie Pizzi, Bradley Tiemann, Jacob Lane, Danny Wascou, Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci. Kristin Bihr is co-executive producer.

“The Challenge: Untold History” premieres on MTV Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET. It will air back-to-back episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., for three weeks.