MTV Sets Six-Part ‘Challenge’ Docuseries, More Than 30 Vets to Appear

For the first time ever, “The Challenge” universe will be explored in a docuseries on MTV.

“The Challenge: Untold History,” a six-part series, will feature more than 30 legendary competitors as well as many famous fans including Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis and Lindsey Jacobellis.

More than 30 competitors and “Challenge” icons will participate in the docuseries including Wes Begmann, Johnny “Bananas” Devenazio, Aneesa Ferreria, Mark Long, CT Tamburello, Darrell Taylor, Laurel Stuckey and Kam Williams. Those returning will share behind-the-scenes stories.

The series, set to premiere later this summer, will explore the conception and evolution of the reality show and includes commentary from competitors, producers, media analysts and famous fans.

“The Challenge,” originally titled “Road Rules: All Stars” and later “Real World/Road Rules Challenge,” was created by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Bradley Tiemann, Jacob Lane and Danny Wascou serve as executive producers and Kristin Bihr is co-executive producer. Dan Caster and Leanne Mucci serve as executive producers for MTV.

The show premiered in 1998 and has since 500 episodes over 37 seasons. Additionally, there have been multiple spinoffs including “Champs vs. Stars” and “All Stars,” the latter currently airing its third season on Paramount+. “The Challenge: CBS” is set to premiere this summer on CBS.

A sneak peek of “The Challenge: Untold History” will be featured during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED on June 5 at 10 p.m. ET. The awards show will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Nite, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1 and will air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries.