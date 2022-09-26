David E. Kelley’s ‘The Calling’ Unveils First Look Ahead of November Premiere (TV News Roundup)

The first look of David E. Kelley’s investigative drama series “The Calling” were released Monday by Peacock, offering a glimpse into the show ahead of its Nov. 10 debut on the streamer.

Adapted from a series of novels by author Dror Mishani, the show’s plot follows a New York Police Department detective named Avraham Avraham (Jeff Wilbush), who typically relies on spirituality to guide his pursuit of truth until one investigation makes him rethink his beliefs.

The series stars Wilbush, Juliana Canfield, Karen Robinson and Michael Mosley.

One image highlights a particularly tense, yet slightly absurd moment where Wilbush is locked hands with a man wearing a hotdog suit in what looks like the context of an interrogation.

Behind the production is showrunner, writer and executive producer Kelley, whose lengthy career includes series such as “Picket Fences,” “The Practice,” “Ally McBeal” and “Big Little Lies.” Barry Levinson will also be credited as an executive producer and a director for multiple episodes.

Hans Zimmer and Steve Mazzaro are collaborating to score the first season, which will take the format of eight hour-long episodes.

Heidi Gutman/PEACOCK

Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham

Karen Robinson as Captain Kathleen Davies

Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris, Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham, Karen Robinson as Captain Kathleen Davies

Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris, Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham

Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham

Jeff Wilbusch as Avraham Avraham

Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris

Juliana Canfield as Janine Harris

Michael Mosley as Earl Malzone

Also in today’s TV news:

CAST

Damian Terriquez and Kaleb Horn have been cast as recurring guest stars in Netflix’s upcoming drama series “Glamorous,” starring Miss Benny and Kim Cattrall.

The 10-episode series follows Marco Mejia (Miss Benny), a gender non-confirming queer young man who lands a job working for legendary makeup mogul Madolyn Addison (Cattrall). Along with Miss Benny and Cattrall, “Glamorous” stars Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris and Graham Parkhurst.

Terriquez will play drag performer Dizmal, while Horn will recur as Nowhere, Glamorous by Madolyn’s marketing assistant. Additional guest stars include Matt Rogers, Joel Kim Booster, Aldrin Bundoc, Brock Ciarlelli, Monét X Change, Priyanka, Charlene Incarnate, Serena Tea and Chiquitita.

The series is written and executive produced by Jordon Nardino, with Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment serving as executive producers.

EXECS

Maverick TV USA, an All3Media company, has appointed Helga Eike as head of development. Eike will focus on expanding Maverick TV USA’s slate, along with building on the company’s current unscripted series content. Prior to Maverick TV USA, Eike worked at Westbrook’s Red Table Talk Productions and Authentic Entertainment.