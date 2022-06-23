Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe to Star in Adaptation of Edith Wharton’s ‘The Buccaneers’ for Apple TV+

Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe are set to star in an adaptation of Edith Wharton’s final novel, “The Buccaneers,” for Apple TV Plus.

Froseth, who has previously appeared in “The Assistant,” will play Nan St George while Boe, who had a central role in “13 Reasons Why,” is set to play Conchita Closson.

Rounding out the cast as the buccaneers are Josie Totah (“Saved by the Bell”) as Mabel Elmsworth, Aubri Ibrag (“Dive Club”) as Lizzy Elmsworth, Imogen Waterhouse (“The Outpost,” “Nocturnal Animals”) as Jinny St. George and Mia Threapleton (“Shadows”) as Honoria Marable.

Creator Katherine Jakeways (“Tracey Ullman’s Show”) is writing the show while BAFTA winner Susanna White (“Bleak House”) is directing. Production is currently underway in Scotland.

Jakeways and White will also executive produce the series alongside Beth Willis (“Doctor Who”) and George Faber (“National Treasure”). It is being produced by The Forge Entertainment for Apple TV+.

Wharton’s “The Buccaneers” tells the story of a bunch of rich American girls in the 1870s setting out to find a posh English husband during the London debutante season – and the ensuing marriages that aren’t all they seem.

“Girls with money, men with power,” reads the official logline. “New money, old secrets. A group of fun-loving young American girls explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition. Sent to secure husbands and titles, the buccaneers’ hearts are set on much more than that, and saying ‘I do’ is just the beginning…”

