First Look at ‘The Boys’ Spinoff ‘Diabolical’: ‘Laser Baby’ Makes Bloody Mess in Adult Cartoon

While “The Boys” Season 3 is still a few months away, fans will get a hit of the show’s bloody universe soon with the debut of its animated anthology series, “The Boys Presents: Diabolical.”

On Tuesday, Amazon’s Prime Video revealed a first look at the adult cartoon, which will launch all eight episodes of its first season on March 4.

In the clip, we meet “Laser Baby,” a little girl who has similar powers to the infants hooked on Compound V and Becca (Shantel VanSanten) and Homelander’s (Antony Starr) supe son, Ryan, in “The Boys.” She makes a bloody mess of some Vought guards who are trying to get a handle on her, and then crawls off after a balloon.

Per Prime Video, “Diabolical” will be made up of eight “fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style.”

Set within “The Boys” universe, the “Diabolical” episodes hail from writers including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis (who wrote the original “The Boys” comic books), Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen (who executive produce “The Boys” for Amazon), Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler.

“The Boys” is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The third season of the series will debut June 3.

“Diabolical” is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. The animated series hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

