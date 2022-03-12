‘The Boys’ Season Four Could Film by End of 2022, Star Karl Urban Says (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video’s darkly comic superhero hit “ The Boys ” only just unveiled its season 3 trailer at SXSW on Saturday, but Variety already has some clarity on when the fourth installment is coming.

Karl Urban, who plays Billy Butcher on the series, hinted that production will rev up in the fourth quarter of 2022.

“I’m shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year,” he said, sitting for an interview at Variety‘s SXSW Studio at Austin’s J.W. Marriott hotel.

The series does not yet have an official greenlight for season four. The show is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s Point Grey, along with Amazon who is also its distributor. Urban let the timeline slip when discussing news of a new “Star Trek” film, which was a surprise announcement during a recent Paramount investor day.

“I haven’t seen a script, I know nothing. But I would love to work with those guys again, so much fun, the best hang. We’ll see,” he said of the “Trek” team, which will presumably includes Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg.

Joining Urban in studio was “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke and actors Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Chace Crawford, and newcomer Jensen Ackles. “Supernatural” alum Ackles made waves in the new trailer as the incoming hero Soldier Boy, a “Captain America” type who was believed to be in captivity following his WWII fighting era.

Described as “off-the-rails” by fans and press, the packed trailer contained numerous teases to upcoming storylines — including Ubran’s Butcher receiving mysterious superpowers of his own, a look at Jack Quaid’s Hughie in his new role in the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs, and, surprisingly, a wholesome musical theater moment. Kripke was predictably tight-lipped about the circumstances, as was the sequence’s star Fukuhara, who plays Kimiko.

“All I’ll say is that it’s a classic Hollywood number,” said Kripke.

Watch Variety‘s full studio interview above, where Crawford discusses “bro hugs” from male fans of the series, and the full cast ponders a line of “The Boys” sex toys that, in a perfect world, would be available exclusively on Amazon.

“The Boys” season 3 premieres June 3 on Amazon Prime Video.