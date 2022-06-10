‘The Boys’ Renewed for Season 4 at Amazon

One week after exploding genitalia in its Season 3 premiere and increasing viewership by 17% from Season 2’s debut, “The Boys” has been renewed for a fourth season at Amazon.

While “The Boys” star Karl Urban previously spilled the fourth-season beans when he said at Variety‘s SXSW Studio on March 12 that he was “shooting ‘The Boys’ through the end of the year,” well after production had already wrapped on Season 3, Friday’s renewal marks the official Season 4 pickup from Amazon.

Of course, giving “The Boys” a fourth season was always a no-brainer for Amazon, as the Eric Kripke-created show is at the center of the streamer’s first real multi-series franchise, which now includes animated anthology spinoff “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” and the currently in-production untitled spinoff, which is set at America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.

Per Amazon, “Over the first three days of its third season, the worldwide audience for ‘The Boys’ has grown by 17% from Season 2, and 234% from Season 1” during the same comparable post-launch period across all three seasons of the Sony Pictures Television-produced show.

While it’s important to keep in mind that Amazon’s Prime customer base has widened since “The Boys” Season 1 premiered in July 2019 (when all eight episodes were available to stream at once) and the Emmy-nominated second season rolled out in a weekly format between September and October 2020 (with the first three episodes dropping on premiere day), the viewership bump for the first three episodes of Season 3 that launched last Friday is still a sign of significant growth and demand in an ever-crowded streaming market.

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” is described as “a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.” In “The Boys” Season 3, “It’s been a year of calm. Homelander’s (Antony Starr) subdued. Butcher (Karl Urban) works for the government, supervised by Hughie (Jack Quaid) of all people. But both men itch to turn this peace and quiet into blood and bone. So when The Boys learn of a mysterious anti-supe weapon, it sends them crashing into the Seven, starting a war, and chasing the legend of the first superhero: Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles).”

“The Boys” stars Urban, Quaid, Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit and Ackles.

New episodes of “The Boys” Season 3 will premiere each Friday on Prime Video, leading up to the finale on July 8.

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of ‘The Boys,’ we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder — an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios said in a statement accompanying the renewal news. “’The Boys’ continues to push boundaries in storytelling while also being relentlessly entertaining and threading the needle on social satire that feels all too real. This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that. We are immensely proud of the cast and crew that has spawned a franchise for Prime Video, and we look forward to bringing more of ‘The Boys’ to our customers.”

Kripke added: “Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more. We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding genitalia has led to further success.”

“The Boys” was developed by showrunner Kripke, who executive produces alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr. Ennis and Robertson are also EPs.

The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.