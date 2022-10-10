‘The Boys’ Season 4 First Look: Meet New Supes Firecracker and Sister Sage

Vought International has two new hires to boast about: Supes Firecracker and Sister Sage made their epic debut Monday in two first-look photos from “The Boys” Season 4 revealed by Amazon’s Prime Video.

In the photos, which you can view at the bottom of this post, you’ll see Susan Heyward suit up as Sister Sage and Valorie Curry rocking her Firecracker costume.

Both of the supersuits were designed by Laura Jean Shannon, “The Boys” costume designer who styled Jensen Ackles’ fan-favorite Soldier Boy look for Season 3.

Fans will want to pick the details of these costumes apart as much as possible, because Amazon says that everything else about the Firecracker and Sister Sage characters “will be kept under wraps until the season airs.” While we don’t know when that will be just yet, we do know “The Boys” Season 4 is currently in production in Toronto — so stay tuned.

Heyward most recently starred on the OWN series “Delilah” and will next be seen on the Apple TV+ series “Hello Tomorrow.” She is best known for her breakout performance as Tamika Ward on the final two seasons of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black.”

Curry recently starred as the female lead, Katherine, in Peacock’s “The Lost Symbol,” based on the Dan Brown book, opposite Eddie Izzard and Ashley Zukerman. She previously starred on Sony/Amazon’s “The Tick” opposite Griffin Newman and Peter Serafinowicz.

Based on the comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers on the Amazon series, “The Boys” was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Kripke executive produces alongside Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr.

“The Boys” hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios in association with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

See Heyward as Sister Sage here:

See the first look at Curry’s Firecracker below: