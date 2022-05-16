‘The Boys’ Are Back In Action-Packed, Bloody Season 3 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

After a two year wait, “The Boys” is amping up for a bloody return. Amazon Prime Video has released the first full trailer for the popular satirical superhero series’ upcoming season.

Based on the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic book of the same name, “The Boys” focuses on a world where superheroes are employees for the powerful Vought International corporation, which monetizes their exploits and uses its power to hide the fact that the majority of them are corrupt. The series follows the titular Boys, a group of vigilantes led by the gruff Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) seeking to take down Vought, and the premier superhero team the Seven, lead by the sadistic Homelander (Antony Starr).

Season 3 of “The Boys” sees the Seven recovering from a PR crisis after their member Stormfront (Aya Cash) is exposed as a neo-Nazi and white supremacist. Meanwhile, Billy receives a weapon against Vought in the form of a special formula that allows him to develop superpowers for 24 hours, causing conflict among the Boys over whether its worth sacrificing their morals for the chance to strike back. The trailer, set to the classic Beach Boys song “Heroes and Villains,” also teases the debut of the character Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), as well as the return of Vought CEO Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito).

“People love superpowers, but real power isn’t this,” Esposito says in the trailer. “It’s the ability to bend the world to your will.”

“The Boys” stars a large ensemble cast, with Urban, Starr and Ackles starring alongside Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit. The series was developed by Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner and executive produces. Original creators Ennis and Robertson also executive produce, and Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr serve as additional executive producers. The series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

The first three episodes of “The Boys” debuts June 3, followed by weekly releases. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

PRODUCTION

Production is currently underway on Season 2 of “The Gilded Age” in Rhode Island and New York State, HBO announced Monday. Season 2 of the HBO original drama is set to follow the rivalry afoot on New York’s East 61st Street, where the old money Brook family lives opposite the uber-wealthy Russell couple. The period drama stars Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector. Rounding out the cast is Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Blake Ritson, Taissa Farmiga, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Jack Gilpin, Debra Monk, Kristine Nielsen, Taylor Richardson, Ben Ahlers, Kelley Curran, Douglas Sills, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Michael Cerveris, Erin Wilhelmi, Kelli O’Hara, Donna Murphy, Patrick Page and Sullivan Jones. Julian Fellowes is the creator and writer of the show. He executive produces alongside Gareth Neame, Michael Engler, David Crockett, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Bob Greenblatt. Sonja Wardield serves as writer and co-executive producer with Erica Dunbar. Engler is director on the series. “The Gilded Age” is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television.

TRAILERS

Apple TV+ released the trailer for Season 3 of the alternate-reality space drama “For All Mankind.” From Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi, the sesaon will make its global debut on June 10 with the first of ten episodes, which will be released weekly. Season 3 jumps ahead ten years from the end of Season 2, and Mars becomes the new frontier in the Space Race for the U.S., the Soviet Union and an unexpected new entrant. Cast members returning for Season 3 include Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi, who will play Dev Ayesa. Nedivi and Wolpert serve as showrunners. Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions executive produce alognside David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Nichole Beattie. “For All Mankind” is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Watch the full trailer for Season 3 below.

LATE NIGHT

Miley Cyrus and “Office Ladies” podcast hosts Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” this Monday, while Shakira, Michelle Dockery and T. Murph will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “The Late Late Show With James Corden” will feature Ciara, Jenna Dewan and Steven Rogers.