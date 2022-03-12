‘The Boys’ Season 3 Trailer Sees Butcher Get Light-Beam Eyes, Soldier Boy Wake Up and a Big Dance Number

“The Boys” Season 3 teaser trailer dropped Saturday, revealing an almost-two minute look at the upcoming season of the Amazon Prime Video series filled with lasers, blood, guts, glory and, apparently, dancing.

In the video, which you can view below, Butcher (Karl Urban) is struggling with a mysterious case of glowing, light-beam-shooting eyeballs, while Homelander (Antony Starr) is unsuccessfully attempting to curb his rage, Hughie (Jack Quaid) is having a mental breakdown in his new supe-regulation government job, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy has awoken, Annie a.k.a. Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is crying, and there’s something that has caused Frenchie (Tomer Capone) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) to break out into an apparent big musical number, complete with backup dancers.

“The Boys” Season 2 finale, which dropped in October 2020, saw Butcher’s long-lost wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) accidentally killed in front of him by Ryan, her superhero-son-via-rape by Homelander, while the young boy was trying to protect his mother from Nazi supe Stormfront (Aya Cash). “The Boys” Season 3 trailer implies major steps will be taken by both Homelander and Butcher — who has hidden Ryan away from Homelander to keep him away from the boy following Becca’s death — to get the revenge they each believe they deserve on the other.

The Season 3 teaser, which launched out of “The Boys” panel at South by Southwest (SXSW), is set to Imagine Dragons’ new song “Bones.”

Launching its eight-episode third season June 3 in a weekly rollout, the Emmy-nominated “The Boys” stars Urban, Quaid, Starr, Moriarty, Ackles, Capone, Fukuhara, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Eric Kripke serves as showrunner for the series. Executive producers include Kripke, Ennis, Robertson, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Craig Rosenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn and Michaela Starr.

“The Boys” hails from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.

Season 3 of “The Boys” will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on June 3. New episodes will be available each Friday following, leading up to the epic season finale on July 8.