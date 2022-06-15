Paul Reiser Joins ‘The Boys’ Season 3 as Stan Lee Parody ‘The Legend’ From the Original Comic Books

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” is bringing another iconic character from the comics to the screen, this time with the help of Paul Reiser.

The legendary actor will take on the all-important in-universe role of “The Legend,” which in the original “Boys” comics from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson was a parody version of the late famed Marvel creator Stan Lee.

According to Amazon, “Reiser will be introduced as The Legend in this week’s episode titled ‘The Last Time To Look On This World Of Lies,'” which is the fifth episode of “The Boys” Season 3.

Prime Video’s “The Boys,” which is executive produced by “Supernatural” creator Eric Kripke along with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, didn’t provide a description for its version of “The Legend” beyond referring to him as “an iconic fan-favorite character fromt he original comic book series,” but the streamer did release a first look photo, which can be viewed above.

New episodes of the eight-episode third season of “The Boys” premiere Fridays, with four remaining until the July 8 finale.

“The Boys” has already been renewed for a fourth season by Amazon Studios, a decision that was announced soon after the impressive viewership for the Season 3 premiere weekend came in last week.

“We’re just really excited. I’ve been thrilled to be witness to all of the magic that Eric and the team have created,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, told Variety last Thursday when the renewal news was revealed. “And I’m really excited about more of the genre content that we have coming. We are the new place for genre.”