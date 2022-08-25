‘The Boys’ Season 4 Adds Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Mystery Role, Marking Another ‘Supernatural’ Reunion

Soldier Boy’s daddy is joining “The Boys” for its fourth season — kind of.

In a move that is sure to bring joy to the “Supernatural” fandom, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been added to the cast of the Amazon superhero series for Season 4, marking yet another reunion between an alum of the long-running CW series and its creator Eric Kripke, who is now showrunner of “The Boys.”

“Walking Dead” star Morgan will be a recurring guest star on the fourth season of “The Boys,” with details about his character being kept under wraps for now.

On The CW’s now-ended “Supernatural,” Morgan played John Winchester, the demon-hunting father of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), whom he taught the “family business” from a very early age following the death of their mother Mary (Samantha Smith) at the hands of a yellow-eyed demon in the series opening moments.

Morgan is the latest “Supernatural” star to suit up for “The Boys,” with Ackles coming in during the third season to play the villainous Soldier Boy (who had a nasty toxic-masculinity streak as a result of his relationship with a dismissive father) and Jim Beaver, who played Sam and Dean’s surrogate father Bobby Singer on “Supernatural,” having had the part of politician Robert Singer on “The Boys” since its first season.

In the case of Morgan, this casting has been a long time coming, with the actor publicly voicing his excitement about the show on Twitter back in 2020 and agreeing to Kripke’s offer to come over for Season 3 if he was available.

In a heartbeat! — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) January 16, 2020

If Kripke keeps the “Supernatural” reunion casting going, the next big get would be Padalecki, whom Kripke previously told Variety he’d “love” to come do a cameo.

“He’s always welcome on the show,” Kripke told Variety in a June 8 interview. “Up to now, the guy is on a network show that has however many episodes — like, a lot more than eight. So he’s working all year and now he’s producing his spinoff and he’s got a whole empire going on over there. He’s been a busy man. And it’s been hard to even figure out any time that he’s free. But if he was free and found himself currently unemployed, I would put him on ‘The Boys’ in a heartbeat.”

Along with Morgan, the previously announced newcomers for “The Boys” Season 4 include Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward. Production has already begun on the new episodes, led by returning “Boys” series regulars including Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit, among others.

Morgan is currently starring on the 11th and final season of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” as the villain Negan, and will next be starring alongside Lauren Cohan, reprising her “Walking Dead” role as Maggie, on the upcoming spinoff series “Isle of the Dead.”

Aside from his parts on “The Walking Dead” and “Supernatural,” Morgan’s other iconic TV roles include playing Denny Duquette on ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy” and Judah Botwin on Showtime’s “Weeds.”