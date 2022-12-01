‘The Boys’ Season 4 Casts Rosemarie Dewitt as Hughie’s Mom and Adds Another ‘Supernatural’ Alum

“The Boys” is bringing back one more familiar face for Season 4 and adding three new ones, including the key part of Hughie Campbell’s (Jack Quaid) long lost mother and yet another “Supernatural” vet.

Amazon’s Prime Video superhero drama will welcome “The Staircase’s” Rosemarie Dewitt in the role, one that has been mentioned by both Hughie and his father, Hugh Campbell Sr. (played by Simon Pegg), in previous seasons as the matriarch who left their family when Hughie was a child. Pegg, who has played Hughie’s dad since “The Boys” series premiere in 2019, and most recently reprised the role in last summer’s Season 3, will return once again for the upcoming Season , which is currently shooting in Toronto.

Along with Dewitt’s key part, further new additions to “The Boys” Season 4 cast include Rob Benedict, who played Chuck/God on “Supernatural” (and is the most recent in a line of “Supernatural” vets brought onto “The Boys” by showrunner Eric Kripke, who created the long-running CW network drama), and “Titans” and “Animal Kingdom” actor Elliot Knight. The parts played by these two actors are being kept under wraps for now.

As previously announced, “The Boys” has already cast several other series newcomers for its fourth season. Susan Heyward is playing superhero Sister Sage and Valorie Curry is taking on Firecracker, while “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan (another actor Kripke originally worked with on “Supernatural”) is joining in a mystery role and Cameron Crovetti, the actor who plays Homelander (Antony Starr) and Becca’s (Shantel VanSanten) son Ryan, has been promoted to series regular for the installment.

“The Boys” Season 4 also stars returning series regulars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Karen Fukuhara, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie and Claudia Doumit.