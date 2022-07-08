‘The Boys’ Season 3 Finale: Cast Answers Burning Questions About Those Cliffhangers

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not yet watched “The Instant White-Hot Wild,” the Season 3 finale of “The Boys.”

Season 3 of Prime Video’s R-rated superhero series “The Boys” has come to a close after that climactic battle and a couple major deaths. A lot happened, so strap in, take some Temp V and get ready for some of the most burning questions as we look ahead to Season 4.

The finale wrapped up with the Boys fighting Homelander (Antony Starr) and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles); Homelander killing Black Noir; the Deep (Chace Crawford) mounting a political assassination; Starlight (Erin Moriarty) joining the Boys and getting some new powers; Butcher (Karl Urban) learning he has 12-18 months to live; Homelander killing a protester in the middle of a supportive crowd; Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) going into hiding; Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) siding with Homelander over Butcher and embracing his dark side; and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) becoming next in line for the U.S. vice president.

What might happen in Season 4? Several “Boys” cast members answer our most-anticipated questions in the wake of that wild finale, and showrunner Eric Kripke also discusses Black Noir’s death and Ryan’s twisted finale moment here.

Will Soldier Boy return?

In last week’s episode, Soldier Boy realizes that he’s Homelander’s long-lost father, and in the season finale he meets Ryan, his grandson. Soldier Boy has a turn of heart and turns against the Boys and Butcher, but ends up losing the fight thanks to Starlight’s new powers. In the end, Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) watches over Soldier Boy as he’s put back on ice. But what does that mean for Soldier Boy in Season 4?

“That is a great question and one that I can’t really answer because I don’t know,” Ackles told Variety. “I’d like to get a call off the bench, and I don’t think [Kripke] ever wants to close any doors. So keeping that door open a crack for Soldier Boy to use, in whatever capacity that fits, is definitely something that I think he would do as a writer. I don’t know what the future holds for Soldier Boy, I have not seen anything or heard anything. I know that there’s some possibilities, but I think that’s all being worked out right now, as to how or when or why that character will be used in the future.”

Will Victoria Neuman become vice president?

After getting Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) arrested, Victoria Neuman is poised as the top villain of the series besides Homelander. The world still doesn’t know she’s secretly a supe with the power to explode people’s heads, but the Boys do, and she’s now at the top of their hit list. The election hasn’t happened yet, but surely the country is in danger if Neuman takes office as VP, especially with Homelander in her pocket.

“I am just brimming with nervous energy about what will happen with that because she is in no way out of the circle of danger,” Doumit told Variety. “She’s right in the eye of the hurricane right now. I’ll see when I get the scripts. But she’s on a path of, not redemption, but a darker one.”

Are Starlight’s new powers permanent? Will she get a new name or costume?

Starlight and Hughie (Jack Quaid) finally put aside their squabbles, and instead of taking more Temp V to fight Soldier Boy in the final battle, Hughie took a backseat and helped Starlight charge up enough power to fly and unleash stronger light blasts.

“She is more powerful than she believes, and she has powers maybe that are beyond what she’s even aware of,” Moriarty told Variety. “The cool thing is the person who makes her aware of that and empowers her in that moment is Hughie. They go through a hiccup where he feels emasculated by her power, and this is him making the redemptive move of empowering her in this amazing moment, where she’s able to fly.”

And now that she’s a member of the Boys, will she go by her real name of Annie January or create an entirely new superhero persona and make a new costume?

“I was really glad when she threw that down the trash,” Moriarty said. “That’s the costume she’s had since she was a little girl that her mom made. She needs to throw it away and find her identity without the influence of Vought and her mother. I can’t see her going back to working for Vought. She’s done working with the corrupt, evil corporation and evil people. I hope she either remains as Annie or develops a superhero entity that’s outside of Vought.”

Will Butcher find a way to survive the Temp V?

Oi! Is next season the last we’ll see of Butcher? After finding out that the Temp V is fatal after too many doses, Butcher decides to keep his diagnosis to himself and not tell Hughie or any of the Boys. Could the Boys find a cure for the Temp V or are Butcher’s days numbered?

“It’s going to be interesting to see how Butcher deals with it,” Urban told Variety. “I immediately like where it’s going in terms of his first instinct is to conceal it. Hopefully, he figures out a way to fix it. If anybody can figure out a way, it’s Butcher.”

Why is the Deep still so loyal to Homelander?

John Wilkes Booth. Lee Harvey Oswald. The Deep. The same superhero who had sex with an octopus during the Herogasm orgy is now a political assassin, drowning the president’s pick for VP on Homelander’s orders. Does the Deep comprehend what he’s done by throwing the country into turmoil and installing Victoria Neuman, the secret supe with head-exploding powers, so close to the White House?

“I don’t think he really fully grasps the severity,” Crawford told Variety. “I think he knows in his mind that there’s a line there, but I don’t think he has a choice. There wasn’t enough time to play the thought process there or what went into it, but he’s worked so hard. He’s seen what it’s like to be kicked to the curb and be that D-list, washed-up supe in Sandusky, Ohio. I think he’s so afraid to go back to that place, now he’s gotten back in there. His position is so tenuous still with Homelander, he’ll do anything and Homelander obviously knows that and is manipulative and always testing his loyalty.”

Whose side is A-Train on?

After getting a literal change of heart, courtesy of “supe lives matter” hero Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) may be facing a moral dilemma. His brother has abandoned him, and the last we see is Homelander intimidating him and Deep after Homelander murdered Black Noir in cold blood. How long will A-Train stay with Vought? Or would he ever consider flipping sides to the Boys?

“There’s another side there. He could very much join Victoria Neuman,” Usher told Variety. “She’s also all-powerful. At the end of the day, she could take Homelander out. She’s not really with the Boys and certainly not with Vought. She’s for herself. Maybe he says, ‘I don’t really believe in what the Boys are doing. I definitely don’t want to stay at Vought. I can work with you.’”