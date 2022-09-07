‘The Boys’ Creator Eric Kripke Tells Toxic Fans to Stop Watching the Show: ‘Eat a Bag of Dicks’ and ‘F— Off to the Sun’

“The Boys” creator Eric Kripke slammed the show’s toxic fans after cast member Erin Moriarty came forward and revealed she has been the subject of misogynistic harassment online. Moriarty has been a series regular on “The Boys” for three seasons and plays the superhero Starlight. The actor wrote on Instagram that backlash to her character from toxic fans has left her feeling “silenced” and “dehumanized.”

“Hi trolls!” Kripke wrote on his own Twitter page in reaction to Moriarty’s statement. “One, this is literally the opposite of the show’s fucking message. Two, you’re causing pain to real people with real feelings. Be kind. If you can’t be kind, then eat a bag of dicks, fuck off to the sun & don’t watch ‘The Boys,’ we don’t want you.”

Moriarty’s original post calling out the backlash included the following message: “I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat and tears into this role…this does break my heart — I’ve opened up a vein for this role and the misogynistic trolling is exactly what this role would speak out against.”

The actor concluded the post by writing, “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Kripke is one of several members of “The Boys” family who have stood up for Moriarty following her post. Co-star Jack Quaid wrote to her, “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.”

“Support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining,” added Antony Starr.

“The Boys” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. A fourth season is now in development.