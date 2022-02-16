‘The Boys: Diabolical’ Trailer: Simon Pegg Finally Plays Hughie Campbell

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Boys” is finally giving fans of its Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson-created comic book source material what they have always wanted: Simon Pegg playing Hughie Campbell. The gift to “Boys” fandom was delivered Wednesday via the trailer for “The Boys: Diabolical,” Prime Video’s animated anthology series set in the universe of the live-action show.

In the trailer for the eight-episode “Diabolical,” the different characters and animation styles for each of the the fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes, are revealed. One of those episodes includes Pegg (who plays the father of Jack Quaid’s Hughie on “The Boys”) voicing the original version of Hughie from Ennis and Robertson’s “The Boys” comics. This moment has been a long time coming for fans who have been dream-casting Pegg as Hughie for years and didn’t get what they wanted, mostly because the TV adaptation wasn’t made until after Pegg had passed the appropriate age for the role.

The voice cast includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler and Youn Yuh Jung.

The series will also feature Kimberly Brooks, Nicole Byer, Frances Conroy, Asjha Cooper, Chris Diamantopolous, John DiMaggio, Jermaine Fowler, Emily Gordon, Grey Griffin, Randall Duk Kim, David Marciano, Xolo Maridueña, Dominique McElligott, Caleb McLaughlin, Colby Minifie, Eugene Mirman, Retta, Kevin Michael Richardson, Somali Rose, Parker Simmons, Ursula Taherian, Fred Tatasciore, Sean Patrick Thomas, Angela Marie Volpe, Gary Antony Williams and Jenny Yokobori.

Amazon’s “The Boys” is based on Ennis and Robertson’s comic and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. “The Boys Presents: Diabolical” is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. The animated series is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

See the list of “Diabolical” episodes and their writers and animation styles below.

“Laser Baby’s Day Out”

Writers: Evan Goldberg & Seth Rogen

Directors: Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson

Animation Style: Inspired by classic American animated shorts.

“An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents”

Writers: Justin Roiland & Ben Bayouth

Director: Parker Simmons

Animation Style: Inspired by Justin Roiland’s aesthetic.

“I’m Your Pusher”

Writer: Garth Ennis

Director: Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: An homage to the original The Boys comics.

“Boyd in 3D”

Writer: Eliot Glazer

Story by: Eliot Glazer & Ilana Glazer

Director: Naz Ghodrati-Azadi

Animation Style: Inspired by French comics and animation.

“BFFs”

Writer: Awkwafina

Director: Madeleine Flores

Animation Style: Inspired by Saturday morning animation imports.

“Nubian vs Nubian”

Writer: Aisha Tyler

Director: Matthew Bordenave

Animation Style: Anime inspired

“John and Sun-Hee”

Writer: Andy Samberg

Director: Steve Ahn

Animation Style: Inspired by Korean drama and horror.

“One Plus One Equals Two”

Writer: Simon Racioppa

Directors: Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe

Animation Style: A darker take on American superhero animation.