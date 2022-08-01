‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promotes Cameron Crovetti to Series Regular, Adds Valorie Curry and Susan Heyward to Cast

“The Boys” are getting two new Supes in Season 4 with Valorie Curry and Susan Hayward joining the cast. Cameron Crovetti, who plays Homelander’s son Ryan, has also been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming season.

Curry (“The Lost Symbol”) will be portraying the superhero Firecracker, and Heyward (“Delilah”) will portray Sister Sage. Neither of the characters are from “The Boys” comics, so nothing is known about the characters thus far. However, knowing “The Boys” and showrunner/head writer Eric Kripke, the duo is sure to be at the heart of some diabolical and violent schemes.

Crovetti’s character of Ryan has been becoming increasingly important in “The Boys,” with Antony Starr’s terrifying sociopathic Homelander becoming ever-attached to the boy. With the new promotion, it seems that Ryan will be instrumental in the next season. Viewers will be on the edge of their seats anxiously awaiting to see if Ryan comes back to Billy Butcher’s side or if, as the final shot in Season 3 suggests, he will embrace his father’s tyranny. Kripke told Variety after the Season 3 finale that Ryan’s reaction to Homelander’s vicious murder is “not great.”

“Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he’s half Becca, half Homelander,” Kirpke continued. “If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that’s apocalyptic because then there’s two Homelanders. It’s like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It’s like ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ meets ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ So that will be a really rich story moving forward.”

Curry has recently starred as the female lead in the Imagine/CBS series “The Lost Symbol” on Peacock. The series, based on the Dan Brown book, also stars Eddie Izzard and Ashley Zukerman. Heyward most recently starred on the OWN series “Delilah,” and she will also be seen in the upcoming Apple+ series “Hello Tomorrow.”

“The Boys” Season 4 has not been given a release date yet.