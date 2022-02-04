‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Scrapped at HBO Max

“The Boondocks” reboot series has been scrapped at HBO Max, Variety has learned.

In September 2019, HBO Max ordered a two-season revival of the animated series before the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service had even launched. The 24 new “The Boondocks” episodes were set to launch on HBO Max in Fall 2020. The original series is currently available for streaming.

Based on Aaron McGruder’s comic strips, “The Boondocks” reboot was set to follow the adventures of self-proclaimed “Civil Rights Legend” Robert “Granddad” Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive.

McGruder was on board to act as showrunner and executive produce alongside Norm Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment, as well as Seung Kim and Meghann Collins Robertson. Sony Pictures Animation was producing the series in partnership with Sony Pictures Television.

News that the the reboot series would not be moving forward was revealed by “The Boondocks” voice actor Cedric Yarbrough, who played Tom DuBois, on the Geekset Podcast.

HBO Max and studio Sony Pictures Animation declined to comment.