‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Renewed Through 2024 at CBS Ahead of 35th Anniversary

CBS announced Wednesday that it has renewed its long-running soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful” for two more years, setting a run through the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The network also announced a celebration of the program’s 35th anniversary for March 23.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” premiered on the CBS Television Network on March 23, 1987. Since its debut, the series has won 100 Daytime Emmy Awards across over 300 nominations and has solidified itself as the most-watched U.S. produced daytime drama in the world.

“For 35 years, ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ has been a cornerstone of our #1 Daytime lineup,” Margot Wain, senior VP of Daytime Programs at CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. “Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to ‘B&B’s’ dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.”

To commemorate the series’ coral anniversary, CBS will air a special standalone episode dedicated to original cast member Brooke Logan and five of her “true loves.” Former cast members and fan favorites will also be featured, with appearances from Jack Wagner, Winsor Harmon, John McCook, Don Diamont and Thorsten Kaye. The special episode will air at 1:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on March 24.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” comes from Bell-Phillip Television. Bradley P. Bell serves as executive producer and head writer.

“35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store,” Bell said in a statement. “Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”