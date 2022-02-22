‘The Blacklist’ Renewed for Season 10 at NBC

NBC is staying in “The Blacklist” business. The network has renewed its flagship espionage series for a tenth season.

Series star James Spader revealed news of the renewal during his appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday evening. Other guests for the evening’s broadcast included Olympic athlete Nathan Chen, standup comedian Eric Neumann and Dr. Bernice A. King.

“The Blacklist” is currently in the middle of broadcasting its ninth season. The season premiered in October and new episodes air at 8 p.m. on Fridays. The long-running series has continued to draw large numbers, reaching 22 million viewers across liner and digital platforms and growing over 200% from its live + same day average.

Spader has starred in “The Blacklist” since the series first premiered in 2013. The “Sex, Lies, and Videotape” actor plays FBI fugitive and super criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington, who helps the bureau track down the most notorious criminals across the globe.

Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix star alongside Spader. The current season picks up two years after the exit of FBI profiler Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone, who left the show after Season 8), with characters facing a crossroads regarding their future within the FBI Task Force.

“The Blacklist” comes from Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group. Spader serves as executive producer alongside Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper and T Cooper. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis and John Fox also executive produce for Davis Entertainment.