‘The Big Leap’ Canceled After One Season at Fox

“The Big Leap” has been canceled after just one season at Fox, Variety has learned.

A modern tale about second chances, chasing your dreams and taking back what’s yours frmo creator/executive producer Liz Heldens (“The Passage,” “Friday Night Lights”), director/executive producer Jason Winer (“Modern Family,” “Perfect Harmony”) and executive producer Sue Naegle (“Soundtrack,” “The Plot Against America”), “The Big Leap” revolves around a group of diverse, down-on-their-luck characters attempting to change their lives by participating in a potentially life-ruining reality dance show featuring a modern reimagining of “Swan Lake.”

“The Big Leap” starred Scott Foley, Teri Polo, Piper Perabo, Simone Recasner, Kevin Daniels, Ser’Darius Blain, Jon Rudnitsky, Mallory Jansen and Anna Grace Barlow.

The drama premiered as part of the broadcast network’s fall lineup. It averaged a 0.4 rating among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 2.8 million multiplatform viewers throughout its run, when counting a week’s worth of delayed viewing.

“The Big Leap” is produced by 20th Television and Fox Entertainment.

