TBS Dating Show ‘The Big D’ Cut From Schedule Weeks Before Premiere

TBS dating show “The Big D,” hosted by “Bachelorette” newlyweds JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, will no longer air on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network, Variety has confirmed.

The 10-episode reality show, which follows recent divorcees on their search to find love in paradise, was set to premiere on July 7.

“We’re assessing our schedule to ensure we have the right content mix to support our network strategies,” a TBS spokesperson tells Variety. “We are grateful to JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, and the executive producers of ‘Big D’ for their partnership through the process.”

According to the show’s logline, 10 divorced couples “move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date and search for love amongst a group of other single divorcees – including their ex. The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. Each episode, one person who isn’t relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor – the possibilities are endless.”

Fletcher and Rodgers, who met on “The Bachelorette” in 2016 and tied the knot last month, served as hosts for the series. The show is produced by Lighthearted Entertainment with Rob LaPlante, Jeff Spangler and Kevin Lee serving as executive producers.

“The Big D’s” axing comes after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, which has resulted in the cancelation of other projects across brands, including Damon Wayans’ TBS comedy “Kill the Orange Bear” and J.J. Abrams’ “Demimonde” at HBO.