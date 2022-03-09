‘The Batman’ Penguin Spinoff Series Starring Colin Farrell Officially Ordered at HBO Max

“The Batman” spinoff series about The Penguin at HBO Max has officially been ordered to series.

As Variety exclusively reported in December 2021, Colin Farrell will return for the limited series after starring as the famous Batman villain in the recently released film. Based on the characters created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger for DC, the show will follow the character, whose real name is Oswald Cobblepot, as he rises through the ranks of Gotham’s criminal underworld. Variety reported that the show as in the works in September 2021.

“The world that Matt Reeves created for ‘The Batman’ is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot,” said Farrell. “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Lauren LeFranc will serve as writer and showrunner on the series. Reeves, who directed “The Batman,” will also executive produce along with Dylan Clark, who produced “The Batman.” Reeves executive produces via 6th & Idaho Productions along with Daniel Pipski , while Clark produces via Dylan Clark Produtions. Adam Kassan also executive produces, while Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. 6th & Idaho is currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

“I have long been a fan of the world of ‘The Batman,’ and Matt’s film is such a powerful and bold entry into the canon,” LeFranc said. “I am excited and humbled to continue telling stories in the grimy world of Gotham City – and what better excuse to channel my inner villain than to tell the story of Oswald Cobblepot? I am thrilled to work with Colin, Matt, Dylan, 6th & Idaho, Warners, and HBO Max as we work to bring this story to the screen.”

The Penguin is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery, typically recognizable by his top hat, monocle, and wide variety of deadly umbrellas. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.

“Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in ‘The Batman,’ and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” Reeves said. “Dylan and I are so excited to work with Lauren in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

“We are thrilled to bring audiences a new version of this iconic DC character that they have never seen before,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max. “It is incredible to be working with Matt, Dylan and Lauren on continuing this story and to see Colin take his already exceptional performance in ‘The Batman’ to the next level.”

“The Batman” debuted in theaters in the U.S. on March 4. The film has grossed over $250 million at the global box office to date. The film has also received positive reviews from critics. Variety‘s Peter Debruge wrote in his review of the film:

“In ways far more unsettling than most audiences might expect, ‘The Batman’ channels the fears and frustrations of our current political climate, presenting a meaty, full-course crime saga that blends elements of the classic gangster film with cutting-edge commentary about challenges facing the modern world.”