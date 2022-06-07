‘The Bachelorette’ Suitors Revealed for Historic Season With Two Female Leads: Meet the Men

It’s going to be hard to beat the most exciting casting announcement of Season 19 of “The Bachelorette” — a.k.a., the fact that there are two female leads in the upcoming season — but 32 men will be vying for the hearts of two women.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both co-star in “The Bachelorette” Season 19, marking a first for the long-running ABC dating franchise. And one month before their season kicks off, their suitors have been revealed.

Having two Bachelorettes is a result of the messy last season of “The Bachelor” where Windey and Recchia were both broken up with leading man Clayton Echard on national television. (If that’s not ringing a bell, read here for a recap.) America yelled at their TVs, as hearts broke and tears were shed for Windey and Recchia, who were applauded for how they handled the drama and supported each other. Now, the ladies will have another shot at love.

Yes, both women will be dating the same men. And no, it’s not quite clear yet how that will work.

Among their suitors? A wedding photographer, a teacher, a football coach, an army officer, an investment banker, a bartender, a magician, a drag race, a “crypto guy” (as described officially by ABC), two twin brothers, a mentality coach, a life coach, a leisure executive (whatever that means) and even a “meatball enthusiast.

“The Bachelorette,” which typically airs in May, will instead air this summer, premiering on July 11, with Jesse Palmer returning as host.

Click through our gallery to meet the men of Season 19 of “The Bachelorette.”