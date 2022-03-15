‘The Bachelorette’ Makes History for Season 19 After Clayton’s Messy ‘Bachelor’ Finale (SPOILERS)

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead, if you have not watched Clayton Echard’s finale of “The Bachelor,” which aired March 14 and 15 on ABC.

ABC has picked not one, but two stars for its next season of “The Bachelorette.”

Making history in a franchise first, both Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will co-star in “The Bachelorette” Season 19, which will air this upcoming summer, premiering on July 11 with host Jesse Palmer returning.

Windey and Recchia, both finalists from the current season of “The Bachelor,” certainly deserve another shot at love, after the back-and-forth heartbreak they endured on national television during Clayton Echard’s season, which wrapped up its shocking finale on Tuesday night.

Windey and Recchia were put through the ringer on “The Bachelor” when Echard told them both he was in love with them and admitted to sleeping with both of them in the fantasy suites — not to mention, another woman in the mix, contestant Susie Evans, who Echard decided he actually loved more than the other two women, after asking them both to trust him and stick with him ’til the end.

After the devastating dual breakup on “The Bachelor” finale, both women emerged as fierce supporters of each other, and won over America’s hearts, as viewers were shocked by the turn-of-events with Echard over the past few episodes. Many tears were shed it what might truly be the most dramatic season closer in “Bachelor” history.

ABC has not provided details as to how exactly the next season of “The Bachelorette” will work with two leading ladies, other than saying, in a press release, that Windey and Recchia will “stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love.”

During Tuesday night’s episode of “After the Final Rose,” when the ladies seemed shocked by the announcement and asked if they’ll be dating the same men on their season, they were not provided with any further details.

While having two co-stars for a single season of “The Bachelorette” has never been done before, the franchise has had similar-ish scenarios.

In 2015, “The Bachelorette” began with two women, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, who competed for votes from the 25 male suitors to become the Season 11 star. After the first episode, Bristowe landed the starring role. In 2020, “The Bachelorette” also had two stars, but somewhat out of necessity when leading lady Clare Crawley quickly fell in love, setting her sights on only one contestant, Dale Moss, essentially forcing the show’s producers to bring in a new Bachelorette, Tayshia Adams, who took over as the Season 16 star.

This summer, Season 19 will be hosted by Palmer, who made his debut as the franchise’s new host this past season of “The Bachelor,” stepping in after longtime host Chris Harrison departed.

“The Bachelorette” typically airs on ABC in the spring. By moving to a summer slot with a July premiere, the franchise will take a hiatus for a few months, giving Bachelor Nation a bit of a breather, after back-to-back programming for nearly the past year.

