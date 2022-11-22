‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Teases Drama, Heartache & Breakdowns in First Promo

Lots of kissing, lots of drama and lots (and lots) of tears. That must only mean one thing: another season of “The Bachelor” is on the horizon.

ABC is gearing up for its 27th season of “The Bachelor, and ahead of its 2023 premiere, the network has released the first promo for the dating show.

Season 27 will star Zach Shallcross, a contestant from the most recent season of “The Bachelorette,” which starred leading ladies Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Shallcross was a finalist with Recchia, and had a dramatic sendoff in his final storyline — and if the teaser into his own season is any indication, Shallcross’ own journey will be even more dramatic.

“Do I deserve this? I don’t know. But I’m pretty damn happy,” Shallcross says in the first promo. Later on, that sentiment quickly changes and his smile turns to hysterical tears.

“I feel like a failure. I feel like I let myself down, and I feel like I let the women down,” he says, at one point.

At another point, crying and appearing to be completely heartbroken over one of the contestants perhaps leaving, he says, “I don’t even know what happened. I saw something with her. I was not expecting that.”

It’s not just the leading man who appears to be on an emotional journey. The women vying for Shallcross’ heart also break down in tears in the juicy footage. “We all want Zack, so the claws are going to come out,” one contestant says.

Shallcross is seen globe-trotting and yachting with his female suitors. The dates are extravagent with international travel, a horse-drawn carriage ride, a helicopter ride, a hot air balloon ride, skydiving and snorkeling. The promo shows him making out in the ocean, making out in a jacuzzi, making out on the beach and making out under fireworks.

Former “Bachelor” star Sean Lowe makes appearance in the new trailer — and surprisingly, so does Bachelor Nation alum Victoria Fuller. And in another surprise turn of events, Tahzjuan Hawkins — who appeared on Season 23 of “The Bachelor” and Season 6 and 7 of “Bachelor In Paradise” — is featured in the promo for Shallcross’ season. “Tahzjuan is here to steal my man,” one of the contestants blurts out. Another woman says, “We don’t need another girl here!”

The new season of “The Bachelor” premieres on Jan. 23, 2023.

Watch the promo for the new season of “The Bachelor” above.