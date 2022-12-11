Despite Cancellation, ‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Big Emmy Wins Renew Hope of Series Revival or TV Movie Reunion

Could “The Baby-Sitters Club” be making a comeback? The series was canceled by Netflix after two seasons earlier this year in March, and talk has swirled since about the series being shopped for a revival — or at least a TV movie — elsewhere.

But now there’s a bit more momentum for the show: “The Baby-Sitters Club” won two awards at the Children & Family Emmys this weekend, for both outstanding writing for a live action preschool or children’s program and outstanding children’s or family viewing series.

“We’re talking about it in a very preliminary way, talking about if we can bring it somewhere else. Or if we could do maybe like a movie, like kind of a wrap up special,” executive producer Rachel Shukert told Variety. “The girls obviously are older now than they were when we started and they’ve really grown up. So I think we would have to set it a little bit in the future. But there’s just so much love for the show and for this property and for these characters, and I’m so grateful for that. Even in the aftermath of the show not being renewed again for Season 3, it was so comforting and just so gratifying to see how much love there was for the show. And this [Emmy] is kind of the cherry on the sundae.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” LIANE HENTSCHER/NETFLIX

“This is the first time we’ve really all gotten to be together as a cast and producers to celebrate the show,” she added. “So you have to think that infectious energy could carry through to a movie or something like that. Stay tuned.”

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Club” is a timely dramedy following the personal journeys and friendships of seven girls as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Conn. Hailing from Walden Media, the series was executive produced by Rachel Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild, along with Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith and Martin.

At the time of the cancellation announcement, Smith declared Walden’s desire to develop new iterations of the franchise in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful for Netflix’s vision and support in bringing the world of ‘The Babysitters Club’ to life,” Smith said at the time. “Though we are saddened the series has come to an end, we look forward to future opportunities to share the legacy of Ann M. Martin’s beloved work with new audiences.”

Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada (Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer), Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike), Anais Lee (Jessi Ramsey), Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer) and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier) starred in the series.