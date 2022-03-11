‘The Baby-Sitters Club’ Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

“The Baby-Sitters Club” has been canceled at Netflix after two seasons, Variety has learned.

Based on the best-selling book series by Ann M. Martin, “The Baby-Sitters Club” is a contemporary dramedy that follows the friendship and adventures of seven friends as they start their own babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut. As demand for their club continues to grow, founders Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer have now welcomed Mallory Pike and Jessi Ramsey to their ranks. With the new school year comes booming business, new relationships, personal journeys, and important lessons, but through it all the club is there for each other every step of the way.

Netflix’s “The Baby-Sitters Club” starred Sophie Grace (Kristy Thomas), Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier), Momona Tamada

(Claudia Kishi), Shay Rudolph (Stacey McGill), Kyndra Sanchez (Dawn Schafer), Vivian Watson (Mallory Pike), Anais Lee (Jessi Ramsey), Alicia Silverstone (Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer), Mark Feuerstein (Watson Brewer) and Marc Evan Jackson (Richard Spier).

“I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be,” series creator and showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement Friday. “It was a dream come true. Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

“The Baby-Sitters Club” was executive produced by Shukert along with Lucia Aniello, Michael De Luca, Lucy Kitada, Sascha Rothchild,

Walden Media’s Naia Cucukov, Ben Forrer and Frank Smith and Martin. The show hailed from Walden Media.

