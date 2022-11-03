‘The Answers’ Pilot Ordered at FX, ‘Sorry For Your Loss’ Creator Kit Steinkellner to Produce With Danny Strong and Darren Aronofsky

FX has placed a pilot order for “The Answers” with Kit Steinkellner set to write and executive produce. Darren Aronofsky (“Kindred,” “One Strange Rock”) and Danny Strong (“Dopesick,” “Empire”) will also executive produce. The one-hour drama pilot will be produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Based on the novel of the same name by Catherine Lacey, the official logline for the series states that it “follows a young woman who, out of heartbreak embarks on a mysterious experiment that promises to ‘hack love.’ But after the program moves her to a private location with the other fellow female participants, she and her cohorts soon realize they’ve all been simultaneously dating the same man.”

Steinkellner created and executive produced the Facebook Watch series “Sorry For Your Loss,” a half-hour series starring Elizabeth Olsen. That series ran for two seasons and earned a 97% critical approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. An award-winning playwright and graphic novelist, Steinkellner has written and developed television for Amazon, Showtime, and Hulu, and has written feature scripts for Lionsgate, Sony and Netflix.

Strong, a two-time Emmy winner, recently created the limited series “Dopesick” at Hulu, for which he also received Emmy nominations for best limited series, directing and writing.

Mandy Safavi will also executive produce for Danny Strong Productions, as will Ari Handel and Elizabeth Gesas for Aronofsky’s Protozoa Pictures. Gillian Robespierre (“Obvious Child,” “Landline”) is attached to direct and executive produce the pilot.

Steinkellner is represented by Circle of Confusion and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson McGinnis Ryan LLP. Strong and Aronofsky are represented by CAA. Lacey is represented by CAA, The Wylie Agency, and Eva Dickerman. Robespierre is represented by UTA.