‘The Always Sunny Podcast’ to Join Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, More at Bourbon and Beyond Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

The creators and executive producers of the beloved FXX series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” are taking their podcast to the live stage for the first time.

Glenn Howerton (Dennis), Charlie Day (Charlie) and Rob McElhenney (Mac) will bring “The Always Sunny Podcast” to the Bourbon and Beyond festival in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 17, and then again the next night for a homecoming show of sorts at the Met in Philadelphia.

Tickets for Bourbon and Beyond are already on sale. Tickets for the Philadelphia show go on sale on Friday (June 17) at 10 am ET through THEMETPHILLY.COM.

“The Always Sunny Podcast” launched in 2021 with a chronological look back at every episode from the show’s first 14 seasons. “We’re really excited to take this show on the road, and bring the podcast to Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville and the iconic Met Philadelphia. There’s nothing we enjoy more than being in the same room as all the amazing Sunny fans out there!,” Howerton says.

“It’s Always Sunny,” which also stars Danny DeVito and Kaitlin Olson, just completed its 15th season. The move into live podcast taping is a smart one for the “Sunny” crew, who have a fervent and devoted following. On the podcast, the cast members lean heavily into that spirit, sharing behind-the-scenes tales from each episode and reflecting on their enduring creative partnership.

Howerton, Day and McElhenney are being managed on the live side by longtime Kings Of Leon (who are also slated to play Bourbon and Beyond) manager Andy Mendelsohn, who hung up a shingle with Azoff’s Full Stop Management in 2019.

At Bourbon and Beyond, they join a lineup featuring Pearl Jam, Jack White and Chris Stapleton. The festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, whose Danny Wimmer says, “we are big fans of ‘It’s Always Sunny,’ so to make history and be the home of the very first live taping of ‘The Always Sunny Podcast’ is amazing. The Bourbon & Beyond community can’t wait to cheers with ‘The Gang’ this September.”