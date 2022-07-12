‘That’s My Jam’ U.K. Version, Hosted by Mo Gilligan, Set for BBC Debut

A U.K. version of “That’s My Jam,” hosted by BAFTA winner Mo Gilligan (Channel 4’s “The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan”), is heading to the BBC.

“That’s My Jam” is based on the original U.S. show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, which draws inspiration from the popular musical segments on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Signature games from the U.S. version include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat and Slay It, Don’t Spray It. The U.K. version promises celebrity guests, dance and trivia-based games and musical performances featuring popular songs.

The U.K. version of “That’s My Jam” (8 x 60′) will be produced by Universal International Studios’ Monkey, in partnership with Universal Television Alternative Studio. It was commissioned by Kate Phillips, director of entertainment commissioning at the BBC. (The broadcaster announced Kalpna Patel-Knight as head of entertainment commissioning on Tuesday). The commissioning editor for the BBC is Pinki Chambers. Executive producers for Monkey are Will Macdonald and Andy Price.

Gilligan said: “It was such a thrill to work with Jimmy and his outstanding team on the pilot of this show — and now we get to do a series! This is such an exceptional format and I’m so honored that the BBC and NBCUniversal are letting me bring it to the U.K.”

Phillips said: “With marvellous Mo Gilligan leading proceedings, ‘That’s My Jam’ will see competitive celebrities facing off like never before, in a series of musical games guaranteed to provide a multitude of surprises and singalong moments.”

Ed Havard, senior VP of unscripted programming for Universal International Studios added: “Working with Mo is always such a highlight. We had so much fun making an incredible pilot, and now we can’t wait to bring this hit format to BBC One and iPlayer.”

Broadcast details and guests will be confirmed in due course.

The original U.S. show is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio, in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog for NBC. A second season was recently commissioned after Season 1 reached more than 250 million views across platforms.

The show is licensed by NBCUniversal Formats, which is also part of Universal International Studios. A local version titled “Stéréo Club” recently debuted successfully in France on TF1, fronted by Camille Combal.