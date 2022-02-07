‘That’s My Jam’ Renewed for Season 2 at NBC

The variety game show “That’s My Jam” has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, Variety has learned.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the hourlong music and comedy variety game show draws inspiration from popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances.

Season 1 guests included “The Voice” coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton, along with Terry Crews, Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Kate Hudson, Bebe Rexha and more.

A special preview episode of the show aired in late November on NBC before moving to its permanent time slot on Jan. 3. The sixth episode aired on Jan. 31. Per NBC, the first episode of the season is up to a 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.3 million viewers across all platforms. The first season is now streaming on Peacock.

“That’s My Jam” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Fallon’s production company, Electric Hot Dog. Fallon, Jim Juvonen and Mike Yurchuk serve as executive producers. The show is licensed as a format by NBCUniversal Formats and will be adapted by TF1 Group in France.

NBC’s unscripted lineup currently consists of mainstays like “America’s Got Talent” and “American Ninja Warrior” as well as newer entries such as “That’s My Jam,” “Hollywood Game Night,” and “Weakest Link.” NBC is also set to debut the reality dating show “The Courtship,” inspired by works like Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” after the show had previously been set up at Peacock.