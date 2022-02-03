‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff ‘That ’90s Show’ at Netflix Sets Six New Cast Members

“That ’90s Show,” the Netflix spinoff of “That ’70s Show,” has set its cast of new Point Place teenagers, Variety has learned.

Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi, and Sam Morelos have all joined the show as series regulars. They will star alongside previously announced cast members and returning original series stars Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith.

As previously announced, the show centers on Leia Forman (Haverda), the daughter of Eric and Donna. She is visiting her grandparents for the summer, where bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitt (Rupp) and the stern glare of Red (Smith).

Full character descriptions for the new cast members can be found below.

Netflix has given “That ’90s Show” an 10-episode order. Like the original, the series will be a multi-cam comedy. Original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are onboard as writers and executive producers, with “That 70’s Show” alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Smith and Rupp will executive produce in addition to starring. Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original show, will also executive produce the followup.

New Character Descriptions:

Ashley Aufderheide (she/her; “Emergence,” “Four Kids and It”) as Gwen.

Life gets more interesting for Leia when she meets this Riot Grrrl. Equal parts loyalty, rebellion and heart, Gwen is a dynamic powerhouse and the unofficial leader of the new generation of Point Place kids. Love Gwen. Fear her. Follow her.

Aufderheide is repped by CESD, Industry Entertainment, and Felker Toczek.

Callie Haverda (she/her; “The Lost Husband,” “Shut Eye”) as Leia Forman.

Smart like her mom, snarky like her dad, Leia is craving adventure. She’s just not quite sure where or how to start. Until she discovers a best friend in the most unlikely of places: next door to her grandparents house in Point Place.

Haverda is repped by Paradigm and Schuller Talent.

Mace Coronel (he/him; “Pocket,” “Wireless,” “Colin in Black & White”) as Jay.

Jay is charming and flirty – at least, he tries. It doesn’t always come out right. When he’s not hanging out with his best friend Nate or working at the local video store, he’s armed with a video camera and the whole world is his film set.

Coronel is repped by Innovative Artists and Gregg Edwards Management.

Maxwell Acee Donovan (he/him; “Gabby Duran & The Unsittables”) as Nate.

The polar opposite of his little sister, Gwen. Nate takes life as it comes, usually with a big open smile. He lets the gang ride in his van because there’s always something fun on the other side of the drive. He loves his family, his girlfriend and Garth Brooks.

Donovan is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency and Vault Entertainment.

Reyn Doi (he/him; “Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar,” “Side Hustle,” “Drama Club”) as Ozzie.

Everyone loves them some Ozzie. He’s insightful, sarcastic and has perspective beyond his years. Ozzie is gay and impatient with the world for not being as accepting as his friends.

Doi is repped by Amsel Eisenstadt Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency and Goodman Genow.

Sam Morelos (she/her) as Nikki.

Nikki is focused, smart, and driven. From the outside, you could easily see her becoming a doctor or a lawyer. But inside, she has more rebellion than a frustrated debutante and her boyfriend Nate can scratch that itch.

Morelos is repped by Paradigm and De Passe Jones.

(Pictured: Callie Haverda, Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel)