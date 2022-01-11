Terry Bradshaw Documentary Special From HBO Sports and NFL Films to Debut in February

“Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep,” a new special that examines the life of beloved Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw, will debut on HBO and HBO Max on Feb. 1, the network announced on Tuesday.

The special will combine archival footage and direct interviews with the four-time Super Bowl champion with recordings of his successful stage show. Bradshaw began a recent series of live performances featuring singing, storytelling and self-reflecting at the Clay Cooper Theater in Branson, Mo. in August 2021.

“There is no one in sports quite like Terry Bradshaw,” said the special’s director and producer Keith Cossrow. “He’s been in our lives for more than 50 years. We’ve seen him struggle, we’ve seen him on top of the world, he’s made us laugh and he hasn’t been afraid to cry. And there is no one better to tell his extraordinary story than Terry himself. We are thrilled to have made this special with him.”

After a 14-season career in the NFL that began in 1970, Bradshaw transitioned into working as a broadcaster and entertainer. His work with Fox Sports has earned him three Sports Emmy awards. He has also appeared in numerous films and television shows over the years and has released several country music albums.

“Terry Bradshaw: Going Deep” comes from HBO Sports and NFL Films. Bradshaw himself is an executive producer, alongside Pat Kelleher, Ross Ketover, Brian Rolapp, Hans Schroeder and HBO’s Bentley Weiner. John Weiss, Pete Frank, Chris Barlow and Micaela Powers serve as producer alongside Cossrow. Abtin Motia serves as coordinating producer.