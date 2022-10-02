Terry Bradshaw Says He Is Now ‘Cancer Free’ in On-Air Address Revealing Private Health Battle: ‘I Feel Like My Old Self’

Terry Bradshaw took a moment on this week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast to address concerns regarding his health status, revealing that he has undergone two surgeries within the last year after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and a form of skin cancer.

“Last week on the show, I ran out of breath… A lot of people were asking, ‘What’s wrong with me? What’s happened to me physically?’ I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw began, speaking during a panel discussion on the broadcast.

The 74-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL broadcasting titan went on to explain that he was diagnosed with bladder cancer last November. After receiving surgery and treatment at Yale University’s medical center, the condition was safely resolved. In March, Bradshaw’s doctors discovered a Merkel cell tumor in his neck, “a rare form of skin cancer,” which was then also addressed with another surgery at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” Bradshaw continued. “I’m cancer free. I’m feeling great and overtime I’m going to back to where I normally am. I appreciate your prayers.”

Viewers shared concerns regarding Bradshaw’s health after last week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast, when the former quarterback appeared to struggle while giving commentary for game highlights.

Bradshaw’s is one of the faces of Fox Sports, with a tenure as one of the network’s analysts that dates back to the 1980’s.

Watch Bradshaw’s on-air statement below.