Chris Pratt Fights For the Truth in Trailer for New Action Series ‘The Terminal List’ (TV News Roundup)

Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for the new Chris Pratt action-thriller series “The Terminal List.”

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, the series follows James Reece (Pratt) after his platoon of Navy SEALs is wiped out during a covert mission. Reece’s situation worsens when he returns home to his family and conflicting memories and questions about his culpability arise. As new evidence about the ambush comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life, but the lives of those he loves.

The series also stars Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole and Alexis Louder.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher executive produce for Indivisible Productions alongside Antoine Fuqua of Fuqua Films. David DiGilio, writer and showrunner on the series, also executive produces with Carr and Daniel Shattuck. “The Terminal List” is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

All eight episodes will premiere on July 1 exclusively on Prime Video. Watch the full trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news:

TRAILERS

Paramount+ revealed the trailer for Season 3 of the hit original series “Evil.” The psychological mystery series examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. Season 3 beings moments after the end of Season 2 with a newly ordained David and Kristen not only having to navigate a fraught new reality, but also contend with David’s involvement in an espionage unit within the Catholic church. “Evil” stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. It is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The 10-episode season will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 12. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays. Watch the full trailer below.

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-drama limited series “This Is Going To Hurt” starring Ben Whishaw has been released by AMC+. The series, which is based on Adam Kay’s bestselling memoir, will debut June 2 on AMC+ and Sundance Now with new episodes airing weekly. Whishaw plays Adam, a doctor who limps his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy. Kay serves as creator, writer and executive producer on the series. Rounding out the cast is Ambika Mod, Michele Austin, Alex Jennings, Kadiff Kirwan, Ashley McGuire, Dame Harriet Walter, Rory Fleck Byrne and Tom Durant-Pritchard. “This Is Going to Hurt” is commissioned by Piers Wenger and is executive produced by Naomi de Pear and Jane Featherstone for Sister, James Farrell for Terrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for BBC One and Dan McDermott for AMC. Ben Whishaw also serves as executive producer. Holly Pullinger produces the series with Lucy Forbes directing the first four episodes and Tom Kingsley directing the final three episodes. Watch the full trailer below.