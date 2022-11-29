‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Tell Me Lies” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu.

The series, based on the Carola Lovering novel of the same name, debuted its first season on the streaming service on Sept. 7. The season finale aired on Oct. 26.

The cast of the series includes Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Catherine Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Benjamin Wadsworth, and Alicia Crowder.



Per the official logline, the series “follows a tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of 8 years. When Lucy Albright (Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences. Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.”

Meaghan Oppenheimer developed the book for television in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski executive produce under their Belletrist Productions banner. Laura Lewis and Stephanie Noonan executive produce for Rebelle Media. Shannon Gibson and Sam Schlaifer executive produce for Vice Media’s Refinery29. Jonathan Levine also serves as an executive producer, with Lovering serving as consulting producer. 20th Television is the studio.

Hulu has a number of other book-to-series adaptation in the works, including “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Washington Black,” “Saint X,” and “Interior Chinatown.” The streamer has had great success with such adaptations in the past, most notably with the series version of Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.” That series is currently prepping its sixth and final season.