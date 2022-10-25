Sean Penn to Receive TV Academy Humanitarian Award as Ken Burns, Rita Moreno Become Hall of Fame Inductees

The Television Academy announced that it will honor actor, director and activist Sean Penn with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award. Additionally, six television figures will be inducted into the Academy’s 26th Hall of Fame: Ken Burns, Debbie Allen, Bob Daly, Robert L. Johnson, Rita Moreno and Donald A. Morgan, A.S.C.

The Hall of Fame event will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the TV Academy’s Saban Media Center. Along with the 2022 Hall of Fame induction and the presentation of the Bob Hope Award, the Academy will unveil four new busts of previous inductees in the Hall of Fame sculpture garden, including Shonda Rhimes, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Joan Rivers and Katie Couric.

“These legendary performers, creators, craftspeople and television executives are luminaries in our industry. Their work has influenced and immeasurably elevated the current television landscape and culture,” said Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “We are proud to induct these trailblazers into the Hall of Fame and honored to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our industry.”

Penn is being recognized for decades of activist efforts including founding the Community Organized Relief Effort organization, which focuses on community-first aid, maintaining operations in Haiti since the 2010 earthquakes. He also worked with the Los Angeles Fire Department at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, staffed up to operate mass testing and vaccination sites at Dodger Stadium and more recently deployed a long-term humanitarian response in Ukraine during its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“Sean’s activism and immense humanitarian efforts have had a profound impact on the global community, and he has effectively used his platform to motivate change,” said Kim Coleman, co-chair of the Humanitarian Award Selection Committee. “Sean is responsible for getting help to people who need it the most. From Haiti to Ukraine to Los Angeles, he is an inspiration to us all,” said co-chair Michael Spiller.