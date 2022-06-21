TelevisaUnivision, VideoAmp Strike Pact to Help Advertisers Measure U.S. Hispanic Audiences

TelevisaUnivision is getting more entrenched in TV’s measurement wars.

The Spanish-language media giant is teaming up with data company VideoAmp, one of a growing number of audience-measurement companies whose services are being tapped as TV networks mull alternatives to Nielsen, the industry’s de factor arbiter of audience size. Under terms of the pact, TelevisaUnivision will use VideoAmp’s data in a suite of advanced advertising solutions, giving advertisers a better sense of the viewers they are reaching and their responses to commercials.

The company believes the agreement may help in its quest to draw a larger number of national advertisers to its client pool. “There are hundreds of advertisers who still don’t understand the value of the U.S. Hispanic consumer and are hesitant to spend here,” says Dan Aversano, senior vice president of data, analytics and advanced advertising at TelevisaUnivison, in an interview. “With this new capability, we think we can meaningfully start to solve that problem.”

VideoAmp has also been working with media companies such as Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery in those companies’ bids to find ways to count viewers who may watch their favorite programming across a range of venues, including traditional TV, and on-demand streaming video.

Counting TV viewers has become a difficult task. Consumers are migrating away from stand-alone linear TV and have adopted streaming, on-demand video that might be watched on a service like Netflix or Paramount+, or via YouTube or a network’s own offerings. The increased activity comes as Nielsen is working to gain back its industry accreditation for its national ratings service — lost last September — while introducing a new product it says will be able to give advertisers and TV networks more granular information on what kinds of consumers are watching programs and commercials, as well as how they are doing so.

The two partners expect to also tackle the question of how audiences respond to commercials, using VideoAmp data to establish attribution, or the cause of a consumer action set in motion by a commercial message. “We want to connect the outcomes to actual currency,” says said Michael Parkes, president of VideoAmp. “That is something that is new and unique here.”

The announcement was made Tuesday at VideoAmp’s “Currency Collaboration” event at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.