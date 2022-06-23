Anonymous Content’s Tehmina Jaffer Succeeds Adina Savin as Disney Branded TV’s Head of Business Affairs

Anonymous Content’s Tehmina Jaffer has returned to the Disney fold, joining Disney Branded Television as head of business affairs.

Jaffer, a former business affairs Disney+ exec, succeeds Adina Savin, who has served as executive vice president of Disney Branded TV’s BA department for 23 years. Savin announced her departure in a memo to staff in early May, citing a desire to focus on personal pursuits. Savin stayed on at Disney Branded TV for several weeks to assist in the transition.

In her new role, Jaffer will lead all aspects of business affairs, negotiations and contract administration for Disney Television Animation and Disney Branded Television live-action content created for Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior.

She will be based in Burbank, Calif., and report to Disney Branded Television President Ayo Davis.

Most recently, Jaffer was president of business affairs and operations at Anonymous Content, overseeing human resources, facilities and IT, in addition to BA. Prior to Anonymous, Jaffer was senior vice president of business affairs for Disney+, overseeing business affairs for global scripted and unscripted series content, partnering closely with Walt Disney Pictures, Walt Disney Television, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic and Lucasfilm.

She has also held roles in business affairs at Netflix and NBCUniversal, as well as the ABC Studios legal affairs team.

“I’m delighted to welcome Tehmina back home to Disney and to the Disney Branded Television team,” Davis said. “Her strong leadership and vast experience across a variety of content and streaming businesses will be incredibly valuable as we continue to scale our best-in-class kids and family output.”

Jaffer added: “Disney Branded Television is the force behind some of the most beloved characters and stories of all time, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to join Ayo and the team as they develop a truly ambitious new slate of content to resonate with audiences across platforms and around the globe.”