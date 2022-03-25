‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie at Paramount Plus Adds Five to Cast, Including Returning Stars Ian Bohen and Khylin Rhambo

The “Teen Wolf” revival movie at Paramount Plus has added five actors to the cast, including multiple returning stars of the original series.

The new cast members are: Ian Bohen returning as Peter Hale; Vince Mattis as Eli Hale, fifteen year-old son of Derek Hale; Nobi Nakanishi as Deputy Ishida; Khylin Rhambo returning as Mason Hewitt; and Amy Lin Workman as Hikari Zhang. Nakanishi had also previously appeared on the original “Teen Wolf” in a different role, playing Young Katashi in two episodes of Season 3.

The quintet joins previously announced stars Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, and Dylan Sprayberry in the film revival of the beloved MTV drama series.

In the film, a terrifying evil emerges in Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

“Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis will write and executive produce the film. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television. Davis is currently under an overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios.

Bohen is repped by Joseph Le Talent, Zero Gravity Management, and Hansen Jacobson. Mattis is repped by Paradigm, Silver Mass Entertainment and Coastal Talent. Nakanishi is repped by Hummel Entertainment. Rhambo is repped by Pantheon Talent, Pallas Management Group, and Loeb & Loeb LLP. Workman is repped by KMR and Discover Management.