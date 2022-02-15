‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie at Paramount Plus Sets Returning Cast

Most of the “Teen Wolf” main cast is reuniting for the previously announced Paramount Plus film revival.

Variety exclusively reported that the film was in the works in September 2021. “Teen Wolf” creator Jeff Davis will write and executive produce the film. The returning cast includes: Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Dylan O’Brien, Arden Cho, and Tyler Hoechlin are not currently attached to the project. Additional names will be announced at a later date.

In the film, a terrifying evil emerges in Beacon Hills. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced. The film is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM’s Orion Television.

The series is one of several projects Davis is working on for Paramount Plus under his overall deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. He is also developing the series “Wolf Pack” — based on the book series of the same name — as well as a live-action “Aeon Flux” series. Davis will write and executive produce “Wolf Pack” and serve as executive producer/showrunner on “Aeon Flux” in addition to directing the pilot.

“‘Teen Wolf’ was a global cultural phenomenon that spawned one of the largest and most loyal fandoms – we are thrilled to partner with the incredibly talented Jeff Davis to reward the fans, reignite this franchise with an original movie, and launch a brand new series ‘Wolf Pack’ for Paramount+,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

As previously reported, “Wolf Pack” is about a teenage boy and girl’s lives that are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. There are four books in the “Wolf Pack” series, which were released between 2004 and 2008.