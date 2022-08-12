MTV Announces ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ Cast and Premiere Date: Watch First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Teen Mom” universe is expanding once again. MTV’s “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” will follow franchise stars Amber Portwood (“OG”), Ashley Jones (“Teen Mom 2”), Briana DeJesus (“Teen Mom 2”), Catelynn Baltierra (“OG”), Cheyenne Floyd (“OG”), Jade Cline (“Teen Mom 2”), Leah Messer (“Teen Mom 2”) and Maci McKinney (“OG”), Variety can exclusively announce.

The series will premiere on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

The 15-episode show unites the casts of “Teen Mom OG” and “Teen Mom 2” and will follow the moms as they face the reality of parenthood as each are in many different stages. While some have children still in diapers, others are now mothers to teenagers. The first trailer, shared below, also reveals that Jenelle Evans, who was fired from “Teen Mom 2” in 2019, also makes an appearance.

Originally titled “Teen Mom” before being rebranded as “Teen Mom OG,” the show premiered in 2009 as the first spin-off of “16 and Pregnant.” The original cast focused on Maci Bookout (now McKinney), Catelynn Lowell (now Baltierra), Amber Portwood and Farrah Abraham.

“Are You the One?” star Cheyenne Floyd joined at the top of Season 7 with Bristol Palin coming in halfway through the season. Palin left the show after after 12 episodes. In 2019, “Teen Mom 3” star Mackenzie McKee joined the show. In May 2022, MTV announced “The Next Chapter” will replace “Teen Mom OG.”

“16 & Pregnant” led to many other spin-offs as well, including “Teen Mom 2,” “Teen Mom 3,” “Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant,” “Teen Mom: Young Moms Club,” “Teen Mom: Family Reunion” and “Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.”

“Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” is executive produced by Morgan J. Freeman, Dia Sokol Savage and Larry Musnik of 11th Street Productions. Benjamin Hurvitz and Melissa Tallerine are executive producers for MTV.

Watch the trailer for “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” below: