Netflix Boss Ted Sarandos Visits BAFTA in London, Meets Breakthrough Talent Alumni

Netflix boss Ted Sarandos dropped into BAFTA’s London headquarters on Friday to meet participants in the organization’s BAFTA Breakthrough program.

Netflix supports the BAFTA Breakthrough program, which sets out to find and develop creative talent across the film, television and games industries via networking opportunities and bespoke support. The program is now in its ninth year and in 2020 expanded to the U.S. and India.

Sarandos, who is co-CEO and chief content officer at the streaming giant, met with both current and former participants in the program. He also took part in a chat with BAFTA chair Krishnendu Majumdar (pictured above) and Breakthrough alumni Tim Renkow, Abigail Dankwa and Aisha Bywaters.

“It’s always been really important to us at Netflix to support the next generation of upcoming talent, so it’s great to be part of the BAFTA Breakthrough initiative,” Sarandos said. “Supporting hundreds of talented creatives, this programme provides unparalleled access to career development, industry experts and networks that serve as a catalyst for them to get to the next level. It was great to hear first-hand today from U.K. participants on the impact and we look forward to seeing the next cohort come through.”

Majumdar added: “Supporting the next generation of creatives through initiatives such as Breakthrough are essential to BAFTA’s mission as an arts charity. Today we had the pleasure of hosting Ted Sarandos and his Netflix team at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly. This was a great opportunity for him to meet U.K. participants and alumni as part of their programme of bespoke support. We are hugely thankful to Netflix for their generous support and shared values, ensuring that the next generation of talent are inspired, supported, and celebrated in their respective fields and crafts.”

Applications for BAFTA Breakthrough U.S. are currently open until Aug. 5. More information on the program, including how to apply, can be found here.