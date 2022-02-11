‘Ted Lasso’ Showrunner Bill Lawrence Signs Massive New Overall Deal at Warner Bros. TV

Bill Lawrence is staying put at Warner Bros. Television, with the TV writer and producer inking a massive five-year deal sources value at nine figures, Variety has confirmed.

WBTV would not comment on the financial terms of the deal. This marks Lawrence’s fourth deal with the studio, where he has been based since 2011. Lawrence’s team has been negotiating with WBTV on the new deal for months due to the overwhelming success of the Apple series “Ted Lasso,” which Lawrence co-developed and on which he serves as showrunner and executive producer.

More to come…