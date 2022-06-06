‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Being Written as the Final Season, Says Brett Goldstein

Brett Goldstein, who serves as a writer on “Ted Lasso” and stars as Roy Kent, has said that the show’s third season is being written as its last.

“We are writing it like that,” he told Sunday Times when asked if Season 3 would be the end. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies.”

Goldstein’s comments are consistent with what other members of the “Ted Lasso” crew have said in the past. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in 2021, co-creator and star Jason Sudeikis also expressed that he saw the show ending after three seasons, though he hinted that he may be open to take it further if others had ideas and the opportunity presented itself.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word,” he said. “It’s nowhere near like that. But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

“Ted Lasso” was developed by Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly based on a character Sudeikis originally played in ads for NBC Sports. The series debuted in August 2020 and quickly became a flagship series drawing a larger audience to Apple TV+, which had launched less than a year earlier. Season 2 premiered in July 2021. Season 3 is currently in production and is set to premiere later in 2022.

Apple TV+ did not immediately respond to request for comment.