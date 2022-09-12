Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Comedy Actor Emmy for ‘Ted Lasso’: ‘I’m Truly Surprised and Flattered’

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis took home his second Emmy for best actor in a comedy series on Monday evening.

“Oh nuts,” Sudeikis said, accepting the award from “Law & Order: SVU” titans Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay.

“I have sat at home and watched awards shows — my mom loves awards shows — and I always bust people’s walls that get up here and say ‘I didn’t think I had a chance,'” the actor started. “And I really didn’t, because [of] an amazing, amazing group that I was nominated with. I’m not overly prepared.”

“But I did take classes at the Second City,” Sudeikis continued, referencing his history with improv comedy. “So I’m going to go for it.”

Sudeikis also thanked the cast and crew of “Ted Lasso,” as well as Apple, Warner Bros. and Doozer, during his speech.

“I’m truly truly surprised and flattered,” he concluded.

This marked the second win in a row in this category for Sudeikis, who also took home the statuette for “Ted Lasso” in 2021. He beat out a strong field of competitors that included Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), Bill Hader (“Barry”), and Steve Martin and Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Sudeikis won this year for “Ted Lasso” Season 2, with Season 3 of the series already wrapped. A premiere date hasn’t been set yet for the new season. Multiple cast members have also hinted that Season 3 may be the final season of the show.

Sudeikis has been nominated for six Emmy Awards in total throughout his career, all of which are for “Ted Lasso.” He is also an executive producer on the series and shared in its win for best comedy series in 2021 as well.

For the 2022 Emmys, HBO & HBO Max had the most nominations of any platform with a combined total of 140 across all of their shows. Drama series “Succession” was the most-nominated show of the year with 25, while “Ted Lasso” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” each picked up 20.

Netflix was second overall with 105 nominations, down from last year’s 129. But this year, the streamer had a breakthrough with the global hit “Squid Game,” which became the first non-English language TV series in Emmys history to get nominated for best drama series.

Other top nominated shows include: “Hacks” (HBO Max) and “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu) with 17; “Euphoria” (HBO) with 16; and “Barry” (HBO), “Dopesick” (Hulu), “Severance” (Apple) and “Squid Game” (Netflix) all with 14.